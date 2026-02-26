At their peaks, ten major tech publications pulled a combined 112 million organic visits per month from Google in the US. By January 2026, that number had fallen to 47 million. All ten sites are down, though not by equal amounts. Some lost 30%. Others lost over 90%.
TL;DR
- 10 major tech publications lost a combined 65M monthly organic visits since their peaks. That's a 58% decline.
- Digital Trends: 8.5M → 265K (-97%). ZDNet: 7.6M → 769K (-90%). The Verge: 5.3M → 790K (-85%).
- Even the least affected sites are down significantly: CNET lost 47%, Tom's Guide lost 50%, Wired lost 62%.
- NerdWallet lost 73% (25M → 6.8M) and Healthline lost 50% (111M → 56M), suggesting the pattern extends beyond tech.
- The steepest declines started in mid-2025, coinciding with the expansion of Google's AI Overviews.
Methodology
We pulled monthly US organic traffic estimates from Ahrefs for ten major English-language tech publications from February 2024 through January 2026. For each site, we identified the peak traffic month and compared it to January 2026 (the most recent complete month). All figures are Ahrefs estimates for the US market.
Site-by-Site Breakdown
|Publication
|Peak Traffic
|Peak Month
|Jan 2026
|Decline
|Digital Trends
|8,530,891
|Mar 2024
|264,861
|-97%
|ZDNet
|7,610,480
|Feb 2024
|768,792
|-90%
|The Verge
|5,322,037
|Feb 2024
|790,002
|-85%
|HowToGeek
|1,974,331
|Feb 2024
|293,898
|-85%
|TechRadar
|15,577,298
|Jul 2024
|4,045,783
|-74%
|Wired
|7,754,067
|Nov 2024
|2,976,994
|-62%
|Tom's Guide
|16,013,790
|Jul 2024
|7,986,572
|-50%
|CNET
|20,294,300
|Nov 2024
|10,655,803
|-47%
|PCMag
|12,667,236
|Jul 2025
|7,449,728
|-41%
|Mashable
|16,114,803
|May 2024
|11,331,018
|-30%
Sorted by decline percentage. All figures are estimated US organic traffic from Ahrefs.
Key Stats
- 65M monthly visits lost across ten publications in under two years
- Digital Trends lost 97% of its traffic — from 8.5M to 265K monthly visits, the steepest decline in the dataset
- Four publications combined (2.1M) get less traffic than the r/ChatGPT subreddit alone (4.68M)
- TechRadar's loss (11.5M) exceeds the current traffic of Wired, The Verge, ZDNet, HowToGeek, and Digital Trends combined (5.1M)
- Healthline alone lost 55M visits — more than all ten tech publications currently have combined (47M)
- NerdWallet (NRDS) lost 73% of its organic traffic — from 25M to 6.8M monthly visits as a publicly traded company
Most of the Damage Happened After Mid-2025
For most of these publications, the traffic curves held through early 2025 and then dropped sharply in the second half of the year. The monthly data makes the timing visible.
Estimated US organic visits per month, Feb 2024 to Jan 2026. Hover for exact figures.
- TechRadar (-74%)
- Digital Trends (-97%)
- ZDNet (-90%)
- The Verge (-85%)
TechRadar peaked in July 2024 at 15.6 million monthly visits and fell to 4 million by January 2026. Digital Trends went from 8.5 million in March 2024 to 265,000, a 97% decline.
Not All Sites Declined Equally
The ten sites fall into roughly three groups when sorted by severity.
Down 85% or more: Digital Trends, ZDNet, HowToGeek, The Verge
These four sites lost enough traffic that their search-dependent revenue models face serious questions. Digital Trends went from 8.5M to 265K monthly visits. ZDNet, which was one of the larger enterprise tech publications online, dropped from 7.6M to 769K.
HowToGeek is worth noting specifically. Its content was predominantly step-by-step how-to guides: "how to take a screenshot on Windows," "how to change your DNS settings," etc. That's exactly the type of query Google's AI Overviews now answer directly in the search results without requiring a click. The site lost 85% of its search traffic.
Estimated US monthly organic visits. Hover for exact figures.
- Peak traffic
- Jan 2026 traffic
Down 47-74%: TechRadar, Wired, Tom's Guide, CNET
These four still have substantial traffic but have lost roughly half or more since their peaks. TechRadar went from 15.6M to 4M. CNET, the largest of the group, dropped from 20.3M to 10.7M.
CNET had already been dealing with credibility damage from its AI-generated articles controversy in early 2024. Then came Google's product review algorithm changes, followed by AI Overviews reducing click-through on the informational queries that drove much of its traffic.
Down 30-41%: Mashable, PCMag
Mashable went from 16.1M to 11.3M (-30%). PCMag peaked later than most — in July 2025 at 12.7M — and dropped to 7.4M by January 2026 (-41%). Both sites still operate at scale. Why these two fared better than the others isn't entirely clear from traffic data alone. Mashable's content skews more toward entertainment and culture, which may be harder for AI to summarize. PCMag has strong product-specific review traffic. But that's speculative.
Same Pattern in Finance and Health
We checked two of the largest publishers outside tech to see if the pattern held.
|Publication
|Category
|Peak Traffic
|Jan 2026
|Decline
|NerdWallet
|Personal finance
|25,056,888
|6,803,920
|-73%
|Healthline
|Health / medical
|111,338,257
|55,820,936
|-50%
NerdWallet is publicly traded (NRDS) and its business depends on converting search visitors into financial product referrals. It went from 25M monthly organic visits to 6.8M, a 73% decline.
Healthline lost 55 million monthly visits, going from 111M to 56M. That's more traffic lost by a single site than the entire tech media category combined.
Possible Explanations
We can't prove causation from traffic curves alone, but three developments overlap with the decline timeline.
First, Google rolled out AI Overviews broadly starting in mid-2024. For informational queries like "how to change DNS settings" or "best wireless earbuds 2026," Google now generates an answer directly in the search results. The user gets what they need without clicking through to a publisher. The sites most dependent on these queries (HowToGeek, Digital Trends, ZDNet) are the ones with the steepest drops.
Second, Reddit has gained ranking position for commercial "best X" keywords that historically belonged to these publications. In a separate analysis, we found anonymous Reddit posts ranking in the top 3 for keywords like "best screen recorders," "best free VPN," and "best wireless earbuds under $200."
Third, a growing number of users are skipping Google entirely for product research, going directly to ChatGPT, Claude, or Perplexity. There's no reliable public data on how large this shift is yet, but it represents traffic that never enters the search funnel at all.
It's likely some combination of all three. The timing of the steepest declines (second half of 2025) coincides with AI Overviews expanding to more query types and AI assistants reaching broader adoption.
Raw Data: Monthly Traffic for All Ten Sites
Full monthly organic traffic estimates for each publication, February 2024 through January 2026.
|Month
|CNET
|Tom's Guide
|TechRadar
|Digital Trends
|The Verge
|ZDNet
|Feb 2024
|13,802,351
|8,568,233
|7,829,401
|7,700,949
|5,322,037
|7,610,480
|Mar 2024
|14,056,758
|9,712,685
|9,579,511
|8,530,891
|4,279,257
|6,853,929
|Apr 2024
|16,659,423
|10,537,850
|11,811,937
|6,197,537
|4,833,403
|6,725,549
|May 2024
|20,234,379
|14,070,586
|13,097,564
|5,907,347
|3,787,933
|4,615,543
|Jun 2024
|20,219,141
|15,560,640
|13,867,491
|6,050,149
|3,683,688
|3,537,135
|Jul 2024
|19,581,872
|16,013,790
|15,577,298
|6,138,865
|3,625,655
|4,074,793
|Aug 2024
|18,507,863
|14,753,188
|15,283,408
|5,031,362
|3,256,722
|4,085,538
|Sep 2024
|18,966,179
|14,462,481
|14,508,483
|3,016,031
|3,299,569
|4,105,952
|Oct 2024
|19,390,527
|14,364,137
|12,807,239
|2,426,441
|2,985,709
|3,816,738
|Nov 2024
|20,294,300
|15,993,202
|15,324,834
|2,748,185
|3,046,460
|5,207,106
|Dec 2024
|16,065,464
|14,301,908
|13,566,064
|3,010,674
|2,424,885
|3,124,594
|Jan 2025
|16,669,933
|12,410,672
|11,535,517
|2,616,015
|2,458,832
|2,670,747
|Feb 2025
|16,943,407
|12,133,886
|10,139,597
|1,700,666
|2,422,789
|2,459,003
|Mar 2025
|17,741,566
|11,473,009
|8,836,252
|1,190,869
|1,860,685
|2,576,403
|Apr 2025
|16,804,845
|11,494,629
|8,143,339
|691,841
|1,978,756
|2,859,929
|May 2025
|14,956,131
|11,671,023
|7,809,370
|598,839
|1,657,207
|2,847,849
|Jun 2025
|13,378,476
|10,063,899
|6,465,955
|614,946
|1,196,643
|2,236,170
|Jul 2025
|14,780,240
|9,648,021
|6,878,289
|601,485
|1,211,517
|1,331,110
|Aug 2025
|14,237,958
|9,311,091
|6,148,342
|530,548
|1,083,174
|968,123
|Sep 2025
|12,260,518
|9,509,067
|6,320,467
|504,976
|997,188
|923,913
|Oct 2025
|11,497,795
|9,039,513
|4,919,562
|339,553
|794,725
|721,173
|Nov 2025
|10,930,545
|10,300,990
|5,821,057
|391,447
|1,230,951
|1,140,753
|Dec 2025
|10,642,423
|7,771,564
|4,941,017
|308,296
|986,485
|803,314
|Jan 2026
|10,655,803
|7,986,572
|4,045,783
|264,861
|790,002
|768,792
|Month
|Mashable
|PCMag
|Wired
|HowToGeek
|Feb 2024
|9,400,731
|9,537,448
|5,523,064
|1,974,331
|Mar 2024
|14,035,492
|9,457,559
|6,477,535
|1,713,756
|Apr 2024
|14,535,453
|8,940,377
|7,001,671
|1,531,428
|May 2024
|16,114,803
|7,655,723
|5,974,118
|1,643,313
|Jun 2024
|13,028,433
|6,354,480
|5,135,765
|1,636,132
|Jul 2024
|11,436,357
|7,118,765
|6,247,987
|1,649,525
|Aug 2024
|10,817,802
|7,715,094
|6,128,515
|1,485,446
|Sep 2024
|10,612,495
|9,118,342
|7,038,349
|1,507,896
|Oct 2024
|10,110,220
|9,377,344
|7,000,807
|1,462,014
|Nov 2024
|10,151,394
|10,487,432
|7,754,067
|1,467,094
|Dec 2024
|10,330,064
|10,241,706
|6,191,710
|1,493,316
|Jan 2025
|10,664,380
|9,871,695
|4,869,102
|1,301,888
|Feb 2025
|11,697,365
|8,768,448
|4,715,258
|1,224,591
|Mar 2025
|12,385,378
|9,428,404
|5,015,869
|1,062,844
|Apr 2025
|13,574,935
|9,605,043
|5,140,600
|977,853
|May 2025
|12,911,220
|9,811,982
|4,658,824
|856,014
|Jun 2025
|11,875,561
|7,589,124
|3,136,665
|753,705
|Jul 2025
|13,219,303
|12,667,236
|3,375,514
|851,230
|Aug 2025
|13,970,097
|10,343,209
|3,948,057
|571,443
|Sep 2025
|13,138,387
|7,275,747
|3,841,198
|449,365
|Oct 2025
|12,668,102
|5,533,471
|3,939,513
|322,779
|Nov 2025
|11,590,333
|5,734,964
|4,440,363
|319,852
|Dec 2025
|11,745,707
|6,978,806
|3,713,650
|304,151
|Jan 2026
|11,331,018
|7,449,728
|2,976,994
|293,898
Ten major tech publications lost a combined 65 million monthly Google visits between their peaks and January 2026. Four lost over 85% of their traffic. The same pattern appears in personal finance (NerdWallet, -73%) and health publishing (Healthline, -50%). The steepest declines coincide with the expansion of AI Overviews, increased Reddit rankings for commercial keywords, and growing use of AI assistants for product research.
Yuval Halevi
Helping SaaS companies and developer tools get cited in AI answers since before it was called "GEO." 10+ years in B2B SEO, 50+ cybersecurity and SaaS tools clients.