    Original Research

    The Internet's Most-Read Tech Publications Have Lost 58% of Their Google Traffic Since 2024

    We tracked the organic search traffic of CNET, Wired, The Verge, TechRadar, and six others from early 2024 to today. Combined, they've lost 65 million monthly visits. Some lost over 90%.

    By Yuval HaleviFebruary 20268 min read

    At their peaks, ten major tech publications pulled a combined 112 million organic visits per month from Google in the US. By January 2026, that number had fallen to 47 million. All ten sites are down, though not by equal amounts. Some lost 30%. Others lost over 90%.

    TL;DR

    • 10 major tech publications lost a combined 65M monthly organic visits since their peaks. That's a 58% decline.
    • Digital Trends: 8.5M → 265K (-97%). ZDNet: 7.6M → 769K (-90%). The Verge: 5.3M → 790K (-85%).
    • Even the least affected sites are down significantly: CNET lost 47%, Tom's Guide lost 50%, Wired lost 62%.
    • NerdWallet lost 73% (25M → 6.8M) and Healthline lost 50% (111M → 56M), suggesting the pattern extends beyond tech.
    • The steepest declines started in mid-2025, coinciding with the expansion of Google's AI Overviews.

    Methodology

    We pulled monthly US organic traffic estimates from Ahrefs for ten major English-language tech publications from February 2024 through January 2026. For each site, we identified the peak traffic month and compared it to January 2026 (the most recent complete month). All figures are Ahrefs estimates for the US market.

    Site-by-Site Breakdown

    112M
    Combined peak monthly traffic
    47M
    Combined traffic, January 2026
    -58%
    Average decline
    PublicationPeak TrafficPeak MonthJan 2026Decline
    Digital Trends8,530,891Mar 2024264,861-97%
    ZDNet7,610,480Feb 2024768,792-90%
    The Verge5,322,037Feb 2024790,002-85%
    HowToGeek1,974,331Feb 2024293,898-85%
    TechRadar15,577,298Jul 20244,045,783-74%
    Wired7,754,067Nov 20242,976,994-62%
    Tom's Guide16,013,790Jul 20247,986,572-50%
    CNET20,294,300Nov 202410,655,803-47%
    PCMag12,667,236Jul 20257,449,728-41%
    Mashable16,114,803May 202411,331,018-30%

    Sorted by decline percentage. All figures are estimated US organic traffic from Ahrefs.

    Key Stats

    • 65M monthly visits lost across ten publications in under two years
    • Digital Trends lost 97% of its traffic — from 8.5M to 265K monthly visits, the steepest decline in the dataset
    • Four publications combined (2.1M) get less traffic than the r/ChatGPT subreddit alone (4.68M)
    • TechRadar's loss (11.5M) exceeds the current traffic of Wired, The Verge, ZDNet, HowToGeek, and Digital Trends combined (5.1M)
    • Healthline alone lost 55M visits — more than all ten tech publications currently have combined (47M)
    • NerdWallet (NRDS) lost 73% of its organic traffic — from 25M to 6.8M monthly visits as a publicly traded company

    Most of the Damage Happened After Mid-2025

    For most of these publications, the traffic curves held through early 2025 and then dropped sharply in the second half of the year. The monthly data makes the timing visible.

    Monthly organic traffic: the four steepest declines

    Estimated US organic visits per month, Feb 2024 to Jan 2026. Hover for exact figures.

    Mar 24May 24Jul 24Sep 24Nov 24Jan 25Mar 25May 25Jul 25Sep 25Nov 25Jan 2604.0M8.0M12.0M16.0M
    • TechRadar (-74%)
    • Digital Trends (-97%)
    • ZDNet (-90%)
    • The Verge (-85%)
    TechRadar peaked in July 2024 at 15.6 million monthly visits and fell to 4 million by January 2026. Digital Trends went from 8.5 million in March 2024 to 265,000, a 97% decline.

    Not All Sites Declined Equally

    The ten sites fall into roughly three groups when sorted by severity.

    Down 85% or more: Digital Trends, ZDNet, HowToGeek, The Verge

    These four sites lost enough traffic that their search-dependent revenue models face serious questions. Digital Trends went from 8.5M to 265K monthly visits. ZDNet, which was one of the larger enterprise tech publications online, dropped from 7.6M to 769K.

    HowToGeek is worth noting specifically. Its content was predominantly step-by-step how-to guides: "how to take a screenshot on Windows," "how to change your DNS settings," etc. That's exactly the type of query Google's AI Overviews now answer directly in the search results without requiring a click. The site lost 85% of its search traffic.

    Peak vs. January 2026: traffic lost by each publication

    Estimated US monthly organic visits. Hover for exact figures.

    05.5M11.0M16.5M22.0MCNETMashableTom's GuideTechRadarPCMagDigitalTrendsWiredZDNetThe VergeHowToGeek
    • Peak traffic
    • Jan 2026 traffic
    Down 47-74%: TechRadar, Wired, Tom's Guide, CNET

    These four still have substantial traffic but have lost roughly half or more since their peaks. TechRadar went from 15.6M to 4M. CNET, the largest of the group, dropped from 20.3M to 10.7M.

    CNET had already been dealing with credibility damage from its AI-generated articles controversy in early 2024. Then came Google's product review algorithm changes, followed by AI Overviews reducing click-through on the informational queries that drove much of its traffic.

    Down 30-41%: Mashable, PCMag

    Mashable went from 16.1M to 11.3M (-30%). PCMag peaked later than most — in July 2025 at 12.7M — and dropped to 7.4M by January 2026 (-41%). Both sites still operate at scale. Why these two fared better than the others isn't entirely clear from traffic data alone. Mashable's content skews more toward entertainment and culture, which may be harder for AI to summarize. PCMag has strong product-specific review traffic. But that's speculative.

    Same Pattern in Finance and Health

    We checked two of the largest publishers outside tech to see if the pattern held.

    PublicationCategoryPeak TrafficJan 2026Decline
    NerdWalletPersonal finance25,056,8886,803,920-73%
    HealthlineHealth / medical111,338,25755,820,936-50%

    NerdWallet is publicly traded (NRDS) and its business depends on converting search visitors into financial product referrals. It went from 25M monthly organic visits to 6.8M, a 73% decline.

    Healthline lost 55 million monthly visits, going from 111M to 56M. That's more traffic lost by a single site than the entire tech media category combined.

    Possible Explanations

    We can't prove causation from traffic curves alone, but three developments overlap with the decline timeline.

    First, Google rolled out AI Overviews broadly starting in mid-2024. For informational queries like "how to change DNS settings" or "best wireless earbuds 2026," Google now generates an answer directly in the search results. The user gets what they need without clicking through to a publisher. The sites most dependent on these queries (HowToGeek, Digital Trends, ZDNet) are the ones with the steepest drops.

    Second, Reddit has gained ranking position for commercial "best X" keywords that historically belonged to these publications. In a separate analysis, we found anonymous Reddit posts ranking in the top 3 for keywords like "best screen recorders," "best free VPN," and "best wireless earbuds under $200."

    Third, a growing number of users are skipping Google entirely for product research, going directly to ChatGPT, Claude, or Perplexity. There's no reliable public data on how large this shift is yet, but it represents traffic that never enters the search funnel at all.

    It's likely some combination of all three. The timing of the steepest declines (second half of 2025) coincides with AI Overviews expanding to more query types and AI assistants reaching broader adoption.

    Raw Data: Monthly Traffic for All Ten Sites

    Full monthly organic traffic estimates for each publication, February 2024 through January 2026.

    MonthCNETTom's GuideTechRadarDigital TrendsThe VergeZDNet
    Feb 202413,802,3518,568,2337,829,4017,700,9495,322,0377,610,480
    Mar 202414,056,7589,712,6859,579,5118,530,8914,279,2576,853,929
    Apr 202416,659,42310,537,85011,811,9376,197,5374,833,4036,725,549
    May 202420,234,37914,070,58613,097,5645,907,3473,787,9334,615,543
    Jun 202420,219,14115,560,64013,867,4916,050,1493,683,6883,537,135
    Jul 202419,581,87216,013,79015,577,2986,138,8653,625,6554,074,793
    Aug 202418,507,86314,753,18815,283,4085,031,3623,256,7224,085,538
    Sep 202418,966,17914,462,48114,508,4833,016,0313,299,5694,105,952
    Oct 202419,390,52714,364,13712,807,2392,426,4412,985,7093,816,738
    Nov 202420,294,30015,993,20215,324,8342,748,1853,046,4605,207,106
    Dec 202416,065,46414,301,90813,566,0643,010,6742,424,8853,124,594
    Jan 202516,669,93312,410,67211,535,5172,616,0152,458,8322,670,747
    Feb 202516,943,40712,133,88610,139,5971,700,6662,422,7892,459,003
    Mar 202517,741,56611,473,0098,836,2521,190,8691,860,6852,576,403
    Apr 202516,804,84511,494,6298,143,339691,8411,978,7562,859,929
    May 202514,956,13111,671,0237,809,370598,8391,657,2072,847,849
    Jun 202513,378,47610,063,8996,465,955614,9461,196,6432,236,170
    Jul 202514,780,2409,648,0216,878,289601,4851,211,5171,331,110
    Aug 202514,237,9589,311,0916,148,342530,5481,083,174968,123
    Sep 202512,260,5189,509,0676,320,467504,976997,188923,913
    Oct 202511,497,7959,039,5134,919,562339,553794,725721,173
    Nov 202510,930,54510,300,9905,821,057391,4471,230,9511,140,753
    Dec 202510,642,4237,771,5644,941,017308,296986,485803,314
    Jan 202610,655,8037,986,5724,045,783264,861790,002768,792
    MonthMashablePCMagWiredHowToGeek
    Feb 20249,400,7319,537,4485,523,0641,974,331
    Mar 202414,035,4929,457,5596,477,5351,713,756
    Apr 202414,535,4538,940,3777,001,6711,531,428
    May 202416,114,8037,655,7235,974,1181,643,313
    Jun 202413,028,4336,354,4805,135,7651,636,132
    Jul 202411,436,3577,118,7656,247,9871,649,525
    Aug 202410,817,8027,715,0946,128,5151,485,446
    Sep 202410,612,4959,118,3427,038,3491,507,896
    Oct 202410,110,2209,377,3447,000,8071,462,014
    Nov 202410,151,39410,487,4327,754,0671,467,094
    Dec 202410,330,06410,241,7066,191,7101,493,316
    Jan 202510,664,3809,871,6954,869,1021,301,888
    Feb 202511,697,3658,768,4484,715,2581,224,591
    Mar 202512,385,3789,428,4045,015,8691,062,844
    Apr 202513,574,9359,605,0435,140,600977,853
    May 202512,911,2209,811,9824,658,824856,014
    Jun 202511,875,5617,589,1243,136,665753,705
    Jul 202513,219,30312,667,2363,375,514851,230
    Aug 202513,970,09710,343,2093,948,057571,443
    Sep 202513,138,3877,275,7473,841,198449,365
    Oct 202512,668,1025,533,4713,939,513322,779
    Nov 202511,590,3335,734,9644,440,363319,852
    Dec 202511,745,7076,978,8063,713,650304,151
    Jan 202611,331,0187,449,7282,976,994293,898
    Summary

    Ten major tech publications lost a combined 65 million monthly Google visits between their peaks and January 2026. Four lost over 85% of their traffic. The same pattern appears in personal finance (NerdWallet, -73%) and health publishing (Healthline, -50%). The steepest declines coincide with the expansion of AI Overviews, increased Reddit rankings for commercial keywords, and growing use of AI assistants for product research.

